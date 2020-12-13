Wind Advisory issued December 13 at 3:45AM CST until December 13 at 4:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM CST /3 PM MST/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.