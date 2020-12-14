Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued December 14 at 11:22AM MST until December 15 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Franklin Mountains including Central
and East El Paso.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur between 12AM
and 4AM.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

