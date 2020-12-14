Wind Advisory issued December 14 at 1:57PM CST until December 15 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ to 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS… Secure lawn furniture, garbage cans or other objects
which could be blown about by the wind. Motorists should
exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind
which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments