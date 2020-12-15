Wind Advisory issued December 15 at 10:17AM CST until December 15 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Secure lawn furniture, garbage cans or other objects

which could be blown about by the wind. Motorists should

exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind

which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.