High Wind Warning issued December 18 at 1:52PM CST until December 18 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft. Winds will be particularly

hazardous at higher elevations where the strongest winds are

likely to occur. Be especially careful driving in these areas,

especially in high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.