High Wind Warning issued December 18 at 1:52PM CST until December 18 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous
for low flying light aircraft. Winds will be particularly
hazardous at higher elevations where the strongest winds are
likely to occur. Be especially careful driving in these areas,
especially in high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.