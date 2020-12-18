High Wind Warning issued December 18 at 3:26AM CST until December 18 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest wind 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments