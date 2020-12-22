High Wind Warning issued December 22 at 1:45PM CST until December 23 at 8:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In
Texas, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments