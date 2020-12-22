High Wind Warning issued December 22 at 3:20PM CST until December 23 at 8:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In

Texas, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft. Winds will be particularly

hazardous at higher elevations where the strongest winds are

likely to occur.

Hikers and campers outdoors should exercise caution in this area,

as winds could cause tree damage. Use caution if you must drive.

Aircraft exercise caution flying in this area. Monitor the latest

forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation.