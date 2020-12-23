High Wind Warning issued December 23 at 1:08PM CST until December 24 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.