Red Flag Warning issued December 26 at 2:52AM CST until December 26 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY
THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20FT WINDS OF
20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE
SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS AND GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS…
Very dry conditions persist across the area, with minimum RH
this afternoon in the mountains falling to 9-15%. Increasing
westerly winds and well above normal temperatures will yield
critical fire weather conditions beginning early this afternoon,
with RFTI ranging from 4-6 across a large portion of the warned
area. Improvement is expected by early this evening as wind
speeds diminish.
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet and Guadalupe and Delaware
Mountains.
* TIMING…Late this morning through early this evening.
* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* RFTI…4 to 6 or near critical to critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
