Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 10:24AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The potential for accumulating snowfall is increasing for Hudspeth

County from Wednesday morning into Thursday morning. A storm

system is expected to cross Northern Mexico and intensify as it

moves into TX on Wednesday. A band of moderate to heavy snowfall

looks possible, but the location of where this band forms remains

highly uncertain. For now, it appears the best chances for heavier

snowfall are south and east of Hudspeth County; however, you are

strongly encouraged to monitor the latest information as winter

weather advisories, watches, or warnings may be needed, especially

if later updates show any northward shift in snowfall totals.