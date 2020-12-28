Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 10:24AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The potential for accumulating snowfall is increasing for Hudspeth
County from Wednesday morning into Thursday morning. A storm
system is expected to cross Northern Mexico and intensify as it
moves into TX on Wednesday. A band of moderate to heavy snowfall
looks possible, but the location of where this band forms remains
highly uncertain. For now, it appears the best chances for heavier
snowfall are south and east of Hudspeth County; however, you are
strongly encouraged to monitor the latest information as winter
weather advisories, watches, or warnings may be needed, especially
if later updates show any northward shift in snowfall totals.
