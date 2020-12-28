Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 3:51AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
There is an increasing likelihood of winter weather across parts
of the area starting early Wednesday across the mountains of the
Trans Pecos, and then the Lower Trans Pecos and parts of the east
and southeast Permian Basin Wednesday afternoon and evening. A
developing upper low to the west of the area and much colder air
associated with a cold front arriving Wednesday morning will
provide the set up for the winter weather. Snow is expected to be
the main weather type, but there could be a brief windows for a
wintry mix. Snowfall amounts, timing, and areas with the potential
for the greatest impact are uncertain, but snowfall amounts could
be enough to impact travel due snow packed roads and low visibility.
Temperatures are likely to fall during the day Wednesday in most
all areas and with windy conditions the weather will have a cold
bite.
Listen for the latest forecast updates. There is a possibility of
a winter storm watch being issued by Tuesday morning, start making
plans now.
Comments