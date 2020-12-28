Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 3:51AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

There is an increasing likelihood of winter weather across parts

of the area starting early Wednesday across the mountains of the

Trans Pecos, and then the Lower Trans Pecos and parts of the east

and southeast Permian Basin Wednesday afternoon and evening. A

developing upper low to the west of the area and much colder air

associated with a cold front arriving Wednesday morning will

provide the set up for the winter weather. Snow is expected to be

the main weather type, but there could be a brief windows for a

wintry mix. Snowfall amounts, timing, and areas with the potential

for the greatest impact are uncertain, but snowfall amounts could

be enough to impact travel due snow packed roads and low visibility.

Temperatures are likely to fall during the day Wednesday in most

all areas and with windy conditions the weather will have a cold

bite.

Listen for the latest forecast updates. There is a possibility of

a winter storm watch being issued by Tuesday morning, start making

plans now.