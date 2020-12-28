Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 3:51PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snowfall with significant accumulations possible in

some areas. Breezy conditions with wind chills in the teens and

twenty’s by early Thursday morning.

* WHERE…For the Davis and Glass Mountains, Big Bend region, Lower

Trans Pecos, and eastern Permian Basin.

* WHEN…Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Some roads could become slick, especially secondary

roads and on overpasses. Visibility reduced in heavier snow

bands.

This is an evolving situation so stay tuned to the latest

forecasts and begin to prepare now! If you have travel plans

this week across the region, you may want to make alternate

arrangements.