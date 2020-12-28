Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 3:51PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Heavy snowfall with significant accumulations possible in
some areas. Breezy conditions with wind chills in the teens and
twenty’s by early Thursday morning.
* WHERE…For the Davis and Glass Mountains, Big Bend region, Lower
Trans Pecos, and eastern Permian Basin.
* WHEN…Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Some roads could become slick, especially secondary
roads and on overpasses. Visibility reduced in heavier snow
bands.
This is an evolving situation so stay tuned to the latest
forecasts and begin to prepare now! If you have travel plans
this week across the region, you may want to make alternate
arrangements.
