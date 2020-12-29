Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 1:47PM MST until December 31 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Significant Snow Possible for Hudspeth County on Wednesday…
.A winter weather system tracking south of El Paso, may generate
1 to 4 inches of snow across portions of Hudspeth County and
lesser amounts of snow for southeastern Otero County Wednesday
through Wednesday night. Snow amounts will be highly variable
over short distances with a few areas getting significant amounts
of snowfall in a short period of time. Snow showers will taper off
and end by late Wednesday night.
* WHAT…1 to 4 inches of snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts. Winds near the
mountains gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest
Texas, mainly Hudspeth and southeastern Otero Counties
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snow accumulations will occur
during the day Wednesday through Wednesday evening. Snow amounts
will vary greatly but are expected to be the highest over the
southern half of Hudspeth County. The Interstate-10 corridor may
be impacted by significant snowfall on Wednesday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
