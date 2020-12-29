Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 1:47PM MST until December 31 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Significant Snow Possible for Hudspeth County on Wednesday…

.A winter weather system tracking south of El Paso, may generate

1 to 4 inches of snow across portions of Hudspeth County and

lesser amounts of snow for southeastern Otero County Wednesday

through Wednesday night. Snow amounts will be highly variable

over short distances with a few areas getting significant amounts

of snowfall in a short period of time. Snow showers will taper off

and end by late Wednesday night.

* WHAT…1 to 4 inches of snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts. Winds near the

mountains gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest

Texas, mainly Hudspeth and southeastern Otero Counties

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snow accumulations will occur

during the day Wednesday through Wednesday evening. Snow amounts

will vary greatly but are expected to be the highest over the

southern half of Hudspeth County. The Interstate-10 corridor may

be impacted by significant snowfall on Wednesday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.