Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 1:40PM MST until December 31 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Moderate to Heavy Snow Continues for Hudspeth County…
.A winter storm is ongoing for Hudspeth county with areas of
moderate to heavy snowfall. An additional 1 to 4 inches are
possible with the heaviest snowfall totals expected to be across
the southern portions of the county including Interstate 10.
Snowfall should gradually end from west to east after midnight.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with locally heavier totals.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Texas.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snow accumulations will occur now
through this evening. Snow amounts will vary greatly but are
expected to be the highest over the southern half of Hudspeth
County, including the Interstate 10 corridor.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting drivetexas.org via
the internet.
Comments