Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 1:40PM MST until December 31 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Moderate to Heavy Snow Continues for Hudspeth County…

.A winter storm is ongoing for Hudspeth county with areas of

moderate to heavy snowfall. An additional 1 to 4 inches are

possible with the heaviest snowfall totals expected to be across

the southern portions of the county including Interstate 10.

Snowfall should gradually end from west to east after midnight.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches with locally heavier totals.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Texas.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snow accumulations will occur now

through this evening. Snow amounts will vary greatly but are

expected to be the highest over the southern half of Hudspeth

County, including the Interstate 10 corridor.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting drivetexas.org via

the internet.