Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 3:47AM MST until December 31 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Significant Snow Possible for Hudspeth County on Wednesday…

.A winter weather system tracking south of El Paso today, will

generate 3 to 5 inches of snow across portions of southern Hudspeth

County and lesser amounts of snow for the rest of Hudspeth County

and for southeastern Otero County today through tonight. Snow

amounts will be highly variable over short distances with a few

areas getting significant amounts of snowfall in a short period of

time. Snow showers will taper off and end by late Wednesday

night into early Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Texas.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snow accumulations will occur

during the day Wednesday through Wednesday evening. Snow amounts

will vary greatly but are expected to be the highest over the

southern half of Hudspeth County. The Interstate-10 corridor may

be impacted by significant snowfall on Wednesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting drivetexas.org via

the internet.