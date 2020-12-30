Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 3:47AM MST until December 31 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Significant Snow Possible for Hudspeth County on Wednesday…
.A winter weather system tracking south of El Paso today, will
generate 3 to 5 inches of snow across portions of southern Hudspeth
County and lesser amounts of snow for the rest of Hudspeth County
and for southeastern Otero County today through tonight. Snow
amounts will be highly variable over short distances with a few
areas getting significant amounts of snowfall in a short period of
time. Snow showers will taper off and end by late Wednesday
night into early Thursday morning.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Texas.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snow accumulations will occur
during the day Wednesday through Wednesday evening. Snow amounts
will vary greatly but are expected to be the highest over the
southern half of Hudspeth County. The Interstate-10 corridor may
be impacted by significant snowfall on Wednesday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting drivetexas.org via
the internet.
