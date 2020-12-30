Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 4:36AM CST until January 1 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM TAKING AIM ON THE REGION…RESULTING

IN ACCUMULATING SNOW THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY FOR MOST OF

THE REGION…PARTICULARLY LOCATIONS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-20…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7

inches expected across portions of the Permian Basin, Trans

Pecos, Culberson county, Big Bend Area, and Presidio Valley.

Accumulations 7 to 12 inches expected across the southeastern

Permian Basin and along I-10 to the I-10/I-20 Split, and Marfa

Plateau. Accumulations 12 to 17 inches expected from the Davis

Mountains east across the Stockton Plateau. Locally higher

amounts will be possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and western Texas.

* WHEN…From noon today to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Some

roads along and south of I-10 will become impassable, possibly

including I-10 from the Split to Fort Stockton. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.