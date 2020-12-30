Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 4:36AM CST until January 1 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM TAKING AIM ON THE REGION…RESULTING
IN ACCUMULATING SNOW THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY FOR MOST OF
THE REGION…PARTICULARLY LOCATIONS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-20…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.
* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern
Culberson County.
* WHEN…From noon today to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including
along I-10. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or
evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.
