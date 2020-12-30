Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 1:40PM MST until December 31 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Moderate to Heavy Snow Continues for Hudspeth County…

.A winter storm is ongoing for Hudspeth county with areas of

moderate to heavy snowfall. An additional 1 to 4 inches are

possible with the heaviest snowfall totals expected to be across

the southern portions of the county including Interstate 10.

Snowfall should gradually end from west to east after midnight.

* WHAT…1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts. Winds near the

mountains gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of Hudspeth and Eastern El Paso Counties.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will gradually diminish this evening

and overnight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1 or by visiting drivetexas.org via the internet.