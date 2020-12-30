Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 2:29PM CST until December 31 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM TAKING AIM ON THE REGION…RESULTING

IN ACCUMULATING SNOW THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY FOR MOST OF

THE REGION…PARTICULARLY LOCATIONS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-20…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Southern Lea,

Gaines, and Loving counties.

* WHEN…Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.