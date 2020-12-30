Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 3:47AM MST until December 31 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Significant Snow Possible for Hudspeth County on Wednesday…

.A winter weather system tracking south of El Paso today, will

generate 3 to 5 inches of snow across portions of southern Hudspeth

County and lesser amounts of snow for the rest of Hudspeth County

and for southeastern Otero County today through tonight. Snow

amounts will be highly variable over short distances with a few

areas getting significant amounts of snowfall in a short period of

time. Snow showers will taper off and end by late Wednesday

night into early Thursday morning.

* WHAT…1 to 4 inches of snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of up to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts.

Winds near the mountains gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest

Texas, mainly Hudspeth and southeastern Otero Counties.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow will fall off and on during the

afternoon hours. Snowfall amounts will vary greatly from just

flurries to a few inches of snow. The snow could have minor

travel impacts.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1 or by visiting drivetexas.org or nmroads.com via the

internet.