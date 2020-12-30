Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 3:47AM MST until December 31 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Significant Snow Possible for Hudspeth County on Wednesday…
.A winter weather system tracking south of El Paso today, will
generate 3 to 5 inches of snow across portions of southern Hudspeth
County and lesser amounts of snow for the rest of Hudspeth County
and for southeastern Otero County today through tonight. Snow
amounts will be highly variable over short distances with a few
areas getting significant amounts of snowfall in a short period of
time. Snow showers will taper off and end by late Wednesday
night into early Thursday morning.
* WHAT…1 to 4 inches of snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts.
Winds near the mountains gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest
Texas, mainly Hudspeth and southeastern Otero Counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow will fall off and on during the
afternoon hours. Snowfall amounts will vary greatly from just
flurries to a few inches of snow. The snow could have minor
travel impacts.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or by visiting drivetexas.org or nmroads.com via the
internet.