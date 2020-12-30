Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 4:36AM CST until December 31 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM TAKING AIM ON THE REGION…RESULTING
IN ACCUMULATING SNOW THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY FOR MOST OF
THE REGION…PARTICULARLY LOCATIONS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-20…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Southern Lea,
Gaines, and Loving counties.
* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ today to noon CST /11 AM MST/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.
