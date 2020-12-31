Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 2:18PM CST until January 1 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM CONTINUES ACROSS MUCH OF WEST AND

SOUTHWEST TEXAS TODAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches across the eastern and southern Permian Basin. Up to 2

additional inches elsewhere.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and western Texas.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Expect very icy and snow packed roads, sidewalks, and

other exposed surfaces. Travel will be very difficult across the

eastern and southern Permian Basin south to the Big Bend. Any

melting that occurred during the day will refreeze overnight

causing black ice. The hazardous conditions will impact the

morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.