Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 4:03AM CST until January 1 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM CONTINUES ACROSS MUCH OF WEST AND
SOUTHWEST TEXAS TODAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 4
to 7 inches expected across portions of the Permian Basin, Trans
Pecos, and Big Bend Area. Additional accumulations of 7 to 12
inches expected across the southeastern Permian Basin and
Stockton Plateau, including along I-10 east of Fort Stockton and
along and east of US Highway 385. Additional accumulations of 2
to 4 inches possible through this morning across Culberson
county, the Davis Mountains, Marfa Plateau, and Presidio Valley.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
southeastern Permian Basin and Stockton Plateau.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and western Texas.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Some
roads along and south of I-10 are impassable, including portions
of I-10. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or
evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.