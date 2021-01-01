Special Weather Statement issued January 1 at 2:03PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

In the wake of a strong winter storm that impacted the region

yesterday, many roadways are wet and slushy. As temperatures drop

overnight these roads will begin to refreeze causing black ice.

Travelers are encouraged to allow extra time to reach their

destination, and ensure vehicles are properly prepared for winter

travel. Black ice is very difficult to see, and could result in

dangerous conditions for the morning and evening commutes for the

next few days. Be prepared, and remember if there’s ice and snow,

take it slow.