Special Weather Statement issued January 1 at 2:03PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
In the wake of a strong winter storm that impacted the region
yesterday, many roadways are wet and slushy. As temperatures drop
overnight these roads will begin to refreeze causing black ice.
Travelers are encouraged to allow extra time to reach their
destination, and ensure vehicles are properly prepared for winter
travel. Black ice is very difficult to see, and could result in
dangerous conditions for the morning and evening commutes for the
next few days. Be prepared, and remember if there’s ice and snow,
take it slow.
