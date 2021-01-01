Special Weather Statement issued January 1 at 2:50AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
In the wake of a strong winter storm that impacted the region,
many roadways, including portions of Interstates 10 and 20,
remain icy and snowpacked. Travelers are encouraged to allow
extra time to reach their destination, and ensure vehicles are
properly prepared for winter travel. Even as snow and ice begin to
melt as afternoon temperatures warm above freezing, very cold
overnight temperatures will result in refreezing of road surfaces,
especially on bridges and overpasses, as well as less traveled
roadways. Black ice is very difficult to see, and could result in
dangerous conditions for the morning and evening commutes for the
next few days. Be prepared, and remember if there’s ice and snow,
take it slow.
