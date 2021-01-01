Special Weather Statement issued January 1 at 2:50AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

In the wake of a strong winter storm that impacted the region,

many roadways, including portions of Interstates 10 and 20,

remain icy and snowpacked. Travelers are encouraged to allow

extra time to reach their destination, and ensure vehicles are

properly prepared for winter travel. Even as snow and ice begin to

melt as afternoon temperatures warm above freezing, very cold

overnight temperatures will result in refreezing of road surfaces,

especially on bridges and overpasses, as well as less traveled

roadways. Black ice is very difficult to see, and could result in

dangerous conditions for the morning and evening commutes for the

next few days. Be prepared, and remember if there’s ice and snow,

take it slow.