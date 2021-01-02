Special Weather Statement issued January 2 at 3:15AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
Cold temperatures this morning will result in the formation of
black ice across roadways in areas where snowmelt has occurred.
Travelers are encouraged to allow extra time to reach their
destination and assume that any wet spots on the road are icy.
Black ice is very difficult to see, and could result in dangerous
conditions for the morning and evening commutes in areas through
the weekend. Be prepared, and remember if there’s ice and snow,
take it slow.
Comments