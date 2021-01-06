Special Weather Statement issued January 6 at 1:25PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
Another potent disturbance will enter the region late Saturday
night into Sunday with a threat of snowfall over much of the
Southeast New Mexico plains and the Permian Basin. A system will
dig south out of the Four Corners into west Texas with another
bout of snowfall across the northern half of the forecast area.
There is still some discrepancy as to the exact path of the
disturbance, but current trends have been leaning towards a higher
probability of moderate impact across portions of the region. As
of now, the main areas of impact will be across the northern half
of Lea county in New Mexico, and the northern half of the Permian
Basin where the axis of heaviest snowfall totals could occur.
There is potential for this to become more impactful along the
I-20 corridor as well with some guidance showing moderate snowfall
potential for areas like Midland/Odessa.
Stay tuned for more updates over the next few days as we draw closer
to the event. Check in on www.weather.gov/maf for more
information.
