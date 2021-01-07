Special Weather Statement issued January 7 at 2:31AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

Another potent disturbance will enter the region late Saturday

night into Sunday with a threat of snowfall over much of the

Southeast New Mexico plains and the Permian Basin. A system will

dig south out of the Four Corners into west Texas with another

bout of snowfall across the northern half of the forecast area.

There is still some discrepancy as to the exact path of the

disturbance, but current trends have been leaning towards a higher

probability of moderate impact across portions of the region. As

of now, the main areas of impact will be across the northern half

of Lea county in New Mexico, and the northern half of the Permian

Basin where the axis of heaviest snowfall totals could occur.

There is potential for this to become more impactful along the

I-20 corridor with a few models indicating moderate snowfall for

areas like Midland/Odessa.

Stay tuned for more updates over the next few days as we draw closer

to the event. Check in on www.weather.gov/maf for more

information.