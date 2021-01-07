Special Weather Statement issued January 7 at 2:45PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
Another potent disturbance will enter the region Saturday night
into Sunday with a threat of snowfall and freezing rain over much
of the Southeast New Mexico plains and the Permian Basin. A
system will dig south out of the Four Corners into West Texas with
another bout of snowfall across the northern half of the forecast
area. Freezing rain will also be possible, but no accumulations
are expected. There is still some discrepancy as to the exact
path of the disturbance, but current trends have been leaning
towards a higher probability of moderate impact across portions of
the region. As of now, the main areas of impact will be across
the northern half of Lea county in New Mexico, and the northern
half of the Permian Basin where the axis of heaviest snowfall
totals could occur. There is potential for this to become more
impactful along the I-20 corridor with a few models indicating
moderate snowfall for areas like Midland/Odessa.
Stay tuned for more updates over the next few days as we draw closer
to the event. Check in on www.weather.gov/maf for more
information.
