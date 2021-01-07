Special Weather Statement issued January 7 at 2:45PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

Another potent disturbance will enter the region Saturday night

into Sunday with a threat of snowfall and freezing rain over much

of the Southeast New Mexico plains and the Permian Basin. A

system will dig south out of the Four Corners into West Texas with

another bout of snowfall across the northern half of the forecast

area. Freezing rain will also be possible, but no accumulations

are expected. There is still some discrepancy as to the exact

path of the disturbance, but current trends have been leaning

towards a higher probability of moderate impact across portions of

the region. As of now, the main areas of impact will be across

the northern half of Lea county in New Mexico, and the northern

half of the Permian Basin where the axis of heaviest snowfall

totals could occur. There is potential for this to become more

impactful along the I-20 corridor with a few models indicating

moderate snowfall for areas like Midland/Odessa.

Stay tuned for more updates over the next few days as we draw closer

to the event. Check in on www.weather.gov/maf for more

information.