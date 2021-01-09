Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 9 at 1:30PM CST until January 9 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility down to 1 mile of less at times in freezing

fog.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…In addition to causing dangerously restrictive

visibilities, sub-freezing temperatures will result in patches

of black ice. Black ice is particularly likely on bridges and

overpasses. Slow down and allow sufficient braking distance

ahead of you.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.