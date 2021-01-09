Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 9 at 3:40AM CST until January 9 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ this morning.
* IMPACTS…In addition to causing dangerously restrictive
visibilities, sub-freezing temperatures will result in patches
of black ice. Black ice is particularly likely on bridges and
overpasses. Slow down and allow sufficient braking distance
ahead of you.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
