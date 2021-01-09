High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 7:58PM CST until January 10 at 2:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments