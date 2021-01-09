Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:12PM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Light Snow for East Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains…
.A storm system is quickly tracking through southern New Mexico
tonight and far west Texas this morning, generating a light snow
event for east slopes of the Sacramento mountains. Periods of snow
are expected to continuing off and on into Sunday morning, with
the steadiest precipitation now through 5 AM MST Sunday. Snow
amounts will generally be 1 to 2 inches, but an isolated location
may see up to 3 inches. Any lingering snow showers will taper off
by Sunday morning.
* WHAT…Light snow. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…East slopes of the Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or by visiting nmroads.com via the internet.