Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:12PM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Light Snow for East Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains…

.A storm system is quickly tracking through southern New Mexico

tonight and far west Texas this morning, generating a light snow

event for east slopes of the Sacramento mountains. Periods of snow

are expected to continuing off and on into Sunday morning, with

the steadiest precipitation now through 5 AM MST Sunday. Snow

amounts will generally be 1 to 2 inches, but an isolated location

may see up to 3 inches. Any lingering snow showers will taper off

by Sunday morning.

* WHAT…Light snow. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…East slopes of the Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1 or by visiting nmroads.com via the internet.