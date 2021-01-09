Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:04PM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Light Snow for East Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains…

.A storm system will quickly track through southern New Mexico

tonight, generating a light snow event for east slopes of the

Sacramento mountains. Periods of snow are expected after sunset

continuing into Sunday morning, with the steadiest precipitation

between 11 PM MST Saturday and 5 AM MST Sunday. Snow amounts will

generally be 1 to 2 inches, but an isolated location may see up

to 3 inches. Any lingering snow showers will taper off by midday

Sunday.

* WHAT…Light snow. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…East slopes of the Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1 or by visiting nmroads.com via the internet.