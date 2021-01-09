Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:04PM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Light Snow for East Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains…
.A storm system will quickly track through southern New Mexico
tonight, generating a light snow event for east slopes of the
Sacramento mountains. Periods of snow are expected after sunset
continuing into Sunday morning, with the steadiest precipitation
between 11 PM MST Saturday and 5 AM MST Sunday. Snow amounts will
generally be 1 to 2 inches, but an isolated location may see up
to 3 inches. Any lingering snow showers will taper off by midday
Sunday.
* WHAT…Light snow. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…East slopes of the Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or by visiting nmroads.com via the internet.