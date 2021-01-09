Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:22PM CST until January 10 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…ANOTHER WINTER STORM TO BRING HEAVY SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT AND

SUNDAY…

A storm system will bring another chance of snow to much of the

Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico Saturday night and Sunday.

Major impacts are possible along and north of a line from Hobbs to

Andrews to Garden City with 4-8 inches of snow possible. Just south

of the warning area 1 to 3 inches are possible.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County and

Eddy County Plains, and Southern Lea County. In Texas,

Winkler, Crane, Upton and Reagan Counties, and Guadalupe

Mountains Above 7000 Feet.

* WHEN…From this evening through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.