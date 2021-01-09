Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:22PM CST until January 10 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…ANOTHER WINTER STORM TO BRING HEAVY SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT AND
SUNDAY…
A storm system will bring another chance of snow to much of the
Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico Saturday night and Sunday.
Major impacts are possible along and north of a line from Hobbs to
Andrews to Garden City with 4-8 inches of snow possible. Just south
of the warning area 1 to 3 inches are possible.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County and
Eddy County Plains, and Southern Lea County. In Texas,
Winkler, Crane, Upton and Reagan Counties, and Guadalupe
Mountains Above 7000 Feet.
* WHEN…From this evening through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.
Comments