Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 10 at 12:45AM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Visibility less than a mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Elevations above 7000′ in the Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect frequent and sudden changes in
visibility. Visibility could drop to less than a quarter mile at
times. Periods of light snow are also expected, with up to an
inch accumulation. Between the fog and snow, a few slick spots
could develop on area roadways.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
Comments