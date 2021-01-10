Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 11:34AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
A powerful winter storm moved through West Texas and Southeast New
Mexico Saturday night and Sunday morning, producing varying
amounts of snowfall across most of Southeast New Mexico, as well
as West Texas from the Pecos River Valley eastward. Some of this
snow will melt this afternoon, but will refreeze as black ice
overnight as temperatures drop back below freezing. Travelers are
encouraged to allow extra time to reach their destination and
assume that any wet spots on the road are icy. Black ice is very
difficult to see, and will result in dangerous driving conditions,
especially for the Monday morning commute. Be prepared, and
remember if there’s ice and snow, take it slow. One of the biggest
causes of accidents in winter weather driving is failure to
regulate speed appropriately.
