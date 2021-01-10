Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 11:34AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

A powerful winter storm moved through West Texas and Southeast New

Mexico Saturday night and Sunday morning, producing varying

amounts of snowfall across most of Southeast New Mexico, as well

as West Texas from the Pecos River Valley eastward. Some of this

snow will melt this afternoon, but will refreeze as black ice

overnight as temperatures drop back below freezing. Travelers are

encouraged to allow extra time to reach their destination and

assume that any wet spots on the road are icy. Black ice is very

difficult to see, and will result in dangerous driving conditions,

especially for the Monday morning commute. Be prepared, and

remember if there’s ice and snow, take it slow. One of the biggest

causes of accidents in winter weather driving is failure to

regulate speed appropriately.