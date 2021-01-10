Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:39AM CST until January 10 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…WINTER STORM IMPACTING AREA WITH HEAVY SNOW TODAY…
A storm system will move across the region today bringing with it
heavy snow. Major impacts are possible along and north of a line
from Hobbs to Andrews to Garden City with an additional 3-6
inches of snow possible. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow are
expected across the Trans Pecos and southern Permian Basin.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains and Guadalupe
Mountains of Eddy County, and Southern Lea County. In Texas,
Crane, Upton, Winkler and Reagan Counties, and Guadalupe
Mountains Above 7000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Expect snow covered roads, sidewalks, and other
exposed surfaces. Hazardous travel conditions are also expected
across the area.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.