Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:39AM CST until January 10 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…WINTER STORM IMPACTING AREA WITH HEAVY SNOW TODAY…
A storm system will move across the region today bringing with it
heavy snow. Major impacts are possible along and north of a line
from Hobbs to Andrews to Garden City with an additional 3-6
inches of snow possible. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow are
expected across the Trans Pecos and southern Permian Basin.
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches.
* WHERE…Loving, Ward, Pecos and Eastern Culberson Counties,
and Reeves County Plains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Expect snow covered roads, sidewalks, and other
exposed surfaces. Hazardous travel conditions are also expected
across the area.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.
