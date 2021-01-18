High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 2:03PM CST until January 20 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe Pass.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…High winds could make driving difficult for motorists
driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and
tractor trailers.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.
