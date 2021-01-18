Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 2:05PM MST until January 19 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The rest of El Paso County, Southern Dona Ana

including the west slopes of the Organ Mountains, the Southern

Tularosa Basin in Otero county, and Luna, Hidalgo and southern

Grant counties.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 6 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be between 10 AM

and 4 PM Tuesday. Windy conditions will cause difficult driving

conditions along north-south highways. Loose outdoor objects

and decorations may be blown around or damaged. Patchy blowing

dust will be possible in the afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drive with care if you

are driving through areas with blowing dust.