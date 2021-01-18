Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 2:05PM MST until January 19 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…West slopes of the Franklin and Hueco Mountains, the

Otero Mesa, Hudspeth county, West El Paso and far east El Paso

county.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be between 4 AM

and 11 AM Tuesday morning. Windy conditions will cause difficult

driving conditions along north-south highways. Loose outdoor

objects and decorations may be blown around or damaged.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.