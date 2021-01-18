Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 4:09AM MST until January 19 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The rest of El Paso County, Southern Dona Ana including
the west slopes of the Organ Mountains, the Southern Tularosa
Basin in Otero county, and Luna, Hidalgo and southern Grant
counties.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be between 10 AM
and 4 PM. The strong winds will cause difficult driving
conditions along north-south highways. These gusty winds could
create areas of blowing dust during the late morning and the
afternoon hours.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drive with care if you
are driving through areas with blowing dust.
Comments