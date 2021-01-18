Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 4:09AM MST until January 19 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…West slopes of the Franklin and Hueco Mountains, the

Otero Mesa, Hudspeth county, West El Paso and far east El Paso

county.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected between 4

AM and 12 PM. The strong winds will cause difficult driving

conditions along north-south highways. These gusty winds could

create areas of blowing dust during the late morning and the

afternoon hours.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drive with care if you

are driving through areas with blowing dust.