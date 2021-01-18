Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 4:09AM MST until January 19 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…West slopes of the Franklin and Hueco Mountains, the
Otero Mesa, Hudspeth county, West El Paso and far east El Paso
county.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected between 4
AM and 12 PM. The strong winds will cause difficult driving
conditions along north-south highways. These gusty winds could
create areas of blowing dust during the late morning and the
afternoon hours.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drive with care if you
are driving through areas with blowing dust.
Comments