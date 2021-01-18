Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 9:48PM MST until January 19 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The rest of El Paso County, Southern Dona Ana
including the west slopes of the Organ Mountains, the Southern
Tularosa Basin in Otero county, and Luna, Hidalgo and southern
Grant counties.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 6 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be between 10 AM
and 4 PM Tuesday. Windy conditions will cause difficult
driving conditions along north-south highways. Loose outdoor
objects and decorations may be blown around or damaged. Patchy
blowing dust will be possible in the afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drive with care if you
are driving through areas with blowing dust.