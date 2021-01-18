Skip to Content
January 19, 2021 5:02 am
Published 9:48 pm

Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 9:48PM MST until January 19 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE…West slopes of the Franklin and Hueco Mountains, the
Otero Mesa, Hudspeth county, West El Paso and far east El Paso
county.

* WHEN…From 11 PM tonight to 6 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be between 4 AM
and 11 AM Tuesday morning. Windy conditions will cause
difficult driving conditions along north-south highways. Loose
outdoor objects and decorations may be blown around or damaged.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

