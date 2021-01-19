High Wind Warning issued January 19 at 2:51PM CST until January 20 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…High winds could make driving difficult for motorists

driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor

trailers.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.