High Wind Warning issued January 19 at 2:51PM CST until January 20 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…High winds could make driving difficult for motorists
driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor
trailers.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.