Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 4:11AM MST until January 19 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana including the west slopes of the Organ
Mountains, the Southern Tularosa Basin in Otero county,
Hidalgo and southern Grant counties.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 6 PM MST Today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be between 10 AM
and 4 PM Tuesday. Windy conditions will cause difficult
driving conditions along north-south highways. Loose outdoor
objects and decorations may be blown around or damaged. Patchy
blowing dust will be possible in the afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drive with care if you
are driving through areas with blowing dust.