Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 4:11AM MST until January 19 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana including the west slopes of the Organ

Mountains, the Southern Tularosa Basin in Otero county,

Hidalgo and southern Grant counties.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 6 PM MST Today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be between 10 AM

and 4 PM Tuesday. Windy conditions will cause difficult

driving conditions along north-south highways. Loose outdoor

objects and decorations may be blown around or damaged. Patchy

blowing dust will be possible in the afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drive with care if you

are driving through areas with blowing dust.