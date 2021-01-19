Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:40PM CST until January 20 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…Icy Mix Expected Tonight Into Wednesday Morning Across The

Higher Terrain and Adjacent Plains…

.Precipitation will become widespread overnight as temperatures

drop to near and just below freezing. Rain will mix with and

change over the freezing rain in the higher terrain and foothills

of the Davis, Delaware, and Guadalupe Mountains. Ice accumulations

could near a quarter inch in the Davis Mountains. Light snow is

also possible in the Guadlupe Mountains with accumulations under

an inch. Precipitation will switch back to rain as temperatures

warm above freezing late Wednesday morning.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to one inch in the Guadalupe Mountains. Ice accumulations of

up to a quarter of an inch.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway

54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson, Marfa Plateau, Davis, and

Davis Mountains Foothills.

* WHEN…From midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight to noon CST /11

AM MST/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Icing of bridges and

overpasses may create hazardous driving conditions which could

impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.