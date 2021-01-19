Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:40PM CST until January 20 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…Icy Mix Expected Tonight Into Wednesday Morning Across The
Higher Terrain and Adjacent Plains…
.Precipitation will become widespread overnight as temperatures
drop to near and just below freezing. Rain will mix with and
change over the freezing rain in the higher terrain and foothills
of the Davis, Delaware, and Guadalupe Mountains. Ice accumulations
could near a quarter inch in the Davis Mountains. Light snow is
also possible in the Guadlupe Mountains with accumulations under
an inch. Precipitation will switch back to rain as temperatures
warm above freezing late Wednesday morning.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch in the Guadalupe Mountains. Ice accumulations of
up to a quarter of an inch.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway
54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson, Marfa Plateau, Davis, and
Davis Mountains Foothills.
* WHEN…From midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight to noon CST /11
AM MST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Icing of bridges and
overpasses may create hazardous driving conditions which could
impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.
